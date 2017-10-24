FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biogen increases profit potential on investigational Alzheimer'S disease treatment
October 24, 2017 / 10:37 AM / in 14 hours

BRIEF-Biogen increases profit potential on investigational Alzheimer’S disease treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc

* Biogen increases profit potential on investigational Alzheimer’S disease treatment Aducanumab through amended agreement with Neurimmune Holding AG

* Makes a one-time $150 million payment to Neurimmune in exchange for a 15 percent reduction in previously negotiated royalty rates​

* ‍Biogen licensed worldwide rights to Aducanumab from Neurimmune in 2007​

* ‍Also has an option to further reduce royalty owed on potential commercial sales of Aducanumab by an additional 5 percent

* Option to reduce royalty owed on potential sales of Aducanumab by 5 percent is in exchange for additional one-time $50 million payment to Neurimmune Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

