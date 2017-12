BRIEF-Biogen, Ionis Collaborate To Identify Novel Therapies To Treat Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc:

* BIOGEN AND IONIS ENTER INTO NEW COLLABORATION TO IDENTIFY NOVEL THERAPIES FOR THE TREATMENT OF SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY

* BIOGEN WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF THE COLLABORATION

* ‍IONIS WILL RECEIVE A $25 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT AND WILL EARN DEVELOPMENT AND REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS FROM BIOGEN

* BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION

* ON COMMERCIALIZATION OF NOVEL THERAPIES TO TREAT SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY​, BIOGEN TO PAY IONIS PERFORMANCE MILESTONES, ROYALTIES ON NET SALES