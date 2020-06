BRIEF-Biogen Presents Positive Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Data At Eular

June 4 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc:

* BIOGEN PRESENTS POSITIVE PHASE 2 CUTANEOUS LUPUS ERYTHEMATOSUS (CLE) DATA AT EUROPEAN E-CONGRESS OF RHEUMATOLOGY (EULAR) 2020

* BIOGEN INC - FULL ANALYSIS OF CLE PART OF LILAC STUDY REINFORCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS

* BIOGEN INC - PARTICIPANTS WHO RECEIVED BIIB059 DEMONSTRATED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF DISEASE ACTIVITY VERSUS PLACEBO

* BIOGEN INC - SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY DATA FURTHER SUPPORT CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF BIIB059

* BIOGEN INC - WHILE NOT STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT, MORE PARTICIPANTS TREATED WITH BIIB059 50 MG AND 150 MG ACHIEVED A CLASI-50 RESPONSE VERSUS PLACEBO

* BIOGEN INC - INCIDENCE OF SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS WAS 7.1% VERSUS 9.1% IN PARTICIPANTS THAT RECEIVED BIIB059 VERSUS PLACEBO IN LILAC STUDY