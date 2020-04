April 27 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc:

* BIOGEN PRICES $3.0 BILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* BIOGEN INC - $1.5 BILLION WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2030 AND WILL BEAR INTEREST AT AN ANNUAL RATE OF 2.25%

* BIOGEN INC - $1.5 BILLION WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2050 AND WILL BEAR INTEREST AT AN ANNUAL RATE OF 3.15% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: