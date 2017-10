BRIEF-Biogen Q3 earnings per share $5.79

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc:

* Biogen reports quarterly revenues of $3.1 billion

* Q3 revenue $3.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.04 billion

* Biogen Inc - ‍company restructures collaboration arrangements with eisai and neurimmune to improve long-term value of aducanumab​

* Biogen qtrly ‍ non-gaap diluted eps $ 6.31​

* Q3 earnings per share $5.79

* Biogen - qtrly tecfidera revenue of ‍$ 1,070​ million versus. $1,034 million

* Biogen - qtrly plegridy revenue of $‍​124 million versus $128 million last year

* Biogen - qtrly avonex revenue of $‍538​ million versus. $580 million

* Biogen - qtrly tysabri revenue of $‍​469 million versus $515 million last year

* Biogen - qtrly spinraza revenue of $‍271​ million versus. $203 million in q2

* Q3 earnings per share view $5.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S