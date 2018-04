BRIEF-Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues Of $3.1 Billion

April 24 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc:

* BIOGEN REPORTS QUARTERLY REVENUES OF $3.1 BILLION

* Q1 REVENUE $3.1 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.16 BILLION

* QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.54

* QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MILLION VERSUS $47 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MILLION VERSUS. $112 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MILLION VERSUS. $545 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MILLION VERSUS $958 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MILLION VERSUS $537 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.94 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S