BRIEF-Biogen, Samsung Bioepis To Settle With AbbVie Over Humira Biosimilar

April 5 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc:

* BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE ALLOWING COMMERCIALIZATION OF IMRALDI™ (ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR) IN EUROPE

* BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018

* PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL

* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE

* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE

* COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION