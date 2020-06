June 10 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc:

* NEW RESULTS FROM LANDMARK NURTURE STUDY SHOW THAT PRE-SYMPTOMATIC SMA PATIENTS TREATED WITH SPINRAZA® (NUSINERSEN) CONTINUE TO DEMONSTRATE SUSTAINED BENEFIT FROM TREATMENT

* BIOGEN - IN INFANTS GENETICALLY DIAGNOSED WITH SMA, DATA DEMONSTRATES EARLY, SUSTAINED TREATMENT WITH SPINRAZA FOR UPTO 4.8 YRS ENABLED UNPRECEDENTED SURVIVAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: