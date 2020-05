BRIEF-Biogen Says New Spinraza Data Reinforce Sustained Efficacy And Longer-Term Safety Across Broad Range Of SMA Patients

May 18 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc:

* NEW SPINRAZA® (NUSINERSEN) DATA REINFORCE SUSTAINED EFFICACY AND LONGER-TERM SAFETY ACROSS BROAD RANGE OF SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA) PATIENTS

* BIOGEN INC - TREATMENT WITH SPINRAZA IMPROVED OR STABILIZED MOTOR FUNCTION ACROSS PATIENT POPULATIONS, INCLUDING YOUNG ADULTS

* BIOGEN INC - LONGER-TERM SAFETY PROFILE OF SPINRAZA WAS CONSISTENT AMONG A BROAD SPECTRUM OF AGES AND SMA TYPES