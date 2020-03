BRIEF-Biohaven Achieves Positive Results In Pivotal Trial Of Oral Nurtec™

March 30 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd:

* BIOHAVEN ACHIEVES POSITIVE RESULTS IN PIVOTAL TRIAL OF ORAL NURTEC™, DOSED EVERY OTHER DAY, FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE

* BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING - PIVOTAL TRIAL OF ORAL NURTEC MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* BIOHAVEN - ORAL RIMEGEPANT 75 MG DEMONSTRATED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION FROM BASELINE IN MONTHLY MIGRAINE DAYS IN PATIENTS VERSUS PLACEBO

* BIOHAVEN - PLANS TO ENGAGE FDA AND EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY TO SUBMIT A SNDA AND MAA, RESPECTIVELY, FOR RIMEGEPANT