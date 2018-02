BRIEF-Biohaven Announces License Agreement With Catalent For Zydis ODT With Small Molecule Cgrp Receptor Antagonists

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd:

* BIOHAVEN ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE LICENSE WITH CATALENT FOR ZYDIS® ORALLY DISSOLVING TABLET WITH SMALL MOLECULE CGRP RECEPTOR ANTAGONISTS

* ENTERED LICENSE AGREEMENT CATALENT U.K. SWINDON ZYDIS LTD TO PROVIDE CATALENT‘S ZYDIS ODT FAST-DISSOLVING FORMULATION

* AGREEMENT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF BIOHAVEN‘S LEAD CALCITONIN GENE-RELATED PEPTIDE RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PRODUCT CANDIDATE, RIMEGEPANT

* AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FOR DEVELOPING SMALL MOLECULE CGRP RECEPTOR ANTAGONISTS WITH ZYDIS ODT TECHNOLOGY