BRIEF-Biohaven Announces OCD Proof Of Concept Phase 2/3 Study Results And Program Update

June 24 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd:

* BIOHAVEN ANNOUNCES OBSESSIVE-COMPULSIVE DISORDER (OCD) PROOF OF CONCEPT PHASE 2/3 STUDY RESULTS AND PROGRAM UPDATE

* BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL - TRORILUZOLE WAS WELL TOLERATED WITH A SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT WITH PAST CLINICAL TRIAL EXPERIENCE

* BIOHAVEN - PLANS TO ADVANCE TRORILUZOLE TO A FULL PHASE 3 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM IN OCD, WITH A LARGER SAMPLE SIZE AND ADDITION OF A HIGHER-DOSE ARM

* BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL - TRORILUZOLE P-VALUE IN PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY DID NOT REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE AT PRIMARY Y-BOCS ENDPOINT AT WEEK 12

* BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL - WILL HAVE END OF PHASE 2 MEETING WITH FDA & PLAN TO INITIATE AN PIVOTAL PHASE 3 STUDY OF TWO DOSES OF TRORILUZOLE VERSUS PLACEBO