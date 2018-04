BRIEF-Biohaven Announces Robust Clinical Data With Single Dose Rimegepant That Defines Acute And Durable Benefits To Patients

April 22 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd:

* BIOHAVEN ANNOUNCES ROBUST CLINICAL DATA WITH SINGLE DOSE RIMEGEPANT THAT DEFINES ACUTE AND DURABLE BENEFITS TO PATIENTS

* BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING SAYS BROAD AND CLINICALLY IMPORTANT BENEFITS BEYOND INITIAL REGISTRATIONAL ENDPOINTS ARE NOW REPORTED.

* BIOHAVEN- RIMEGEPANT FIRST ORAL CGRP RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST TO DELIVER POSITIVE DATA ON PAIN FREEDOM IN TWO PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIALS IN ACUTE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE