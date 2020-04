April 27 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd:

* BIOHAVEN ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT WITH GENPHARM FOR DISTRIBUTION OF NURTEC™ ODT IN THE MIDDLE EAST

* BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL - AGREEMENT BETWEEN BIOHAVEN, GENPHARM INCLUDES NURTEC ODT, APPROVED IN USA ON FEB 27 FOR ACUTE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE