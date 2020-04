April 7 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd:

* BIOHAVEN ENTERS INTO COLLABORATION WITH COVE, LEADING MIGRAINE TELEMEDICINE PLATFORM, TO ENHANCE ACCESSIBILITY OF NURTEC™ ODT

* BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING COMPANY LTD - TELEMEDICINE COLLABORATION EXPANDS COMPREHENSIVE NURTEC ODT PATIENT AFFORDABILITY AND ACCESS PROGRAMS