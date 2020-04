April 16 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd:

* BIOHAVEN - ENTERS INTO PARTNERSHIP WITH MEDISON PHARMA TO DISTRIBUTE NURTEC ODT IN ISRAEL

* BIOHAVEN - REGISTRATION IN ISRAEL BASED UPON BIOHAVEN'S NURTEC ODT APPROVAL IN U.S.