May 9 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd:

* BIOHAVEN INITIATES EXPANDED ACCESS PROGRAM FOR SUBLINGUAL BHV-0223 ZYDIS ORALLY DISSOLVING TABLETS FOR PATIENTS WITH AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS

* BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING CO - ANTICIPATES SUBMITTING A NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR BHV-0223 TO U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION IN Q3 OF 2018