March 26 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc:

* BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL SAYS IN TERMS OF COMPARISON OF RIMEGEPANT WITH ALLERGAN’S UBROGEPANT, THE SAFETY PROFILE THUS FAR FAVOURS RIMEGEPANT - CONF CALL

* BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL SAYS “WE’RE GONNA HAVE A LOT OF OPTIONALITY WITH REGARD TO HOW WE COMMERCIALIZE” RIMEGEPANT - CONF CALL Further company coverage: