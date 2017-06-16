FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Biohaven Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share of $1.74
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Biohaven Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share of $1.74

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd

* Biohaven Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial and business results

* Q1 loss per share $1.74

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cash as of March 31, 2017 was $52.3 million, compared to $23.6 million as of December 31, 2016

* ‍increased qtrly loss reflects expanded investments in research and development,business operations, costs related to public offering​

* Qtrly ‍research and development expenses were $10.7 million in Q1 2017, compared to $2.4 million in q1 2016​

* Plans to submit ind application to FDA for BHV-3500 for prevention of episodic and chronic migraine in H2 of 2017

* Plans to commence a phase 1 pharmacokinetic trial with BHV-5000 in second half of 2017

* In Glutamate modulation platform, co expects to commence bioequivalence study of BHV-0223 in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.