BRIEF-Biohaven Receives FDA May Proceed Letter To Begin Phase 2 Trial Of Intranasal Vazegepant To Treat Lung Inflammation After Covid-19 Infection

* BIOHAVEN RECEIVES FDA MAY PROCEED LETTER TO BEGIN PHASE 2 TRIAL OF INTRANASAL VAZEGEPANT TO TREAT LUNG INFLAMMATION AFTER COVID-19 INFECTION

* BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING COMPANY LTD - PHASE 2 STUDY TO START WITHIN WEEKS, IN COLLABORATION WITH THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY

* BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING COMPANY LTD - BIOHAVEN PLANS TO STUDY INTRANASAL VAZEGEPANT

* BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING - CLINICAL TRIAL WILL ASSESS POTENTIAL BENEFITS OF CGRP RECEPTOR-BLOCKADE IN MITIGATING AN EXCESSIVE IMMUNE RESPONSE