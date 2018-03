BRIEF-Biohaven Says Achieved Both Co-Primary Regulatory Endpoints In Two Pivotal Phase 3 Trials Of Rimegepant

March 26 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd:

* BIOHAVEN ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL ACHIEVEMENT OF BOTH CO-PRIMARY REGULATORY ENDPOINTS IN TWO PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIALS OF RIMEGEPANT AN ORAL CGRP RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST FOR THE ACUTE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE

* RESULTS ARE STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT AND CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL ACROSS MULTIPLE OUTCOME MEASURES

* EFFICACY AND SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT ACROSS BOTH PHASE 3 TRIALS.

* ON SCHEDULE TO SUBMIT AN NDA FOR RIMEGEPANT IN 2019​