BRIEF-Biohaven's Troriluzole Study For Generalized Anxiety Disorder Misses Primary Endpoint

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd:

* BIOHAVEN’S TRORILUZOLE STUDY FOR GENERALIZED ANXIETY DISORDER (GAD) MISSES PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* BIOHAVEN - TRORILUZOLE MONOTHERAPY AT 100MG TWICE DAILY DID NOT DIFFERENTIATE FROM PLACEBO ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING CO - TRORILUZOLE WAS WELL TOLERATED WITH LOW DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS

* BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING COMPANY LTD - CONTINUES TO PREPARE FOR POTENTIAL LAUNCH WITH ITS UPCOMING 1Q2020 PDUFA DATE FOR RIMEGEPANT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: