June 4 (Reuters) - Biohit Oyj:

* NET SALES OUTLOOK FOR 2020 CHANGED

* EXPECTS 2020 NET SALES TO DECREASE IN COMPARISON WITH 2019 (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 10.1 MILLION)

* PREVIOUS OUTLOOK FOR 2020: 2020 NET SALES TO INCREASE IN COMPARISON WITH 2019

* CHANGES GUIDANCE AS CORONAVIRUS HAS IMPACTED NEGATIVELY ON DEMAND OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTS GLOBALLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)