BRIEF-Biohit Distributor Invests In Production Capacity Increase

* ‍BIOHIT HEALTHCARE (HEFEI) CO. LTD HAS ANNOUNCED THAT IT WILL EXPAND ITS GASTROPANEL PRODUCTION CAPACITY​

* ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT TO INCREASE PRODUCTION CAPACITY IS SUBSTANTIAL, APPROXIMATELY 38.4 MILLION EUROS

* ‍SAYS AS A RESULT OF INVESTMENT, PRODUCTION CAPACITY CAN BE INCREASED TO PRODUCE 75 MILLION TESTS YEARLY​

‍SAYS ‍CANNOT ESTIMATE IMPACT OF INVESTMENT ON BIOHIT OYJ'S LATER RESULTS.​