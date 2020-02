BRIEF-Biohit H2 Operating EBITDA EUR 0.2 Million

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Biohit Oyj:

* H2 NET SALES EUR 5.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H2 OPERATING EBITDA EUR 0.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GASTROPANEL NET SALES IN CHINA DECREASED DUE TO DELAY IN RE-REGISTRATION

* GASTROPANEL DELIVERIES TO CHINA WILL GROW IN 2020 IF LOGISTICS PROBLEMS CREATED BY CORONAVIRUS (2019-NCOV) WON’T CONTINUE

* IN BEGINNING OF 2020 OUR BUSINESS IN CHINA HAS NORMALIZED AND WE ARE ABLE TO DELIVER GASTROPANELĀ® PRODUCTS TO CHINA AS PREVIOUSLY

* EXPECTS ITS 2020 NET SALES GROWING COMPARING 2019 (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 10.1 MILLION). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)