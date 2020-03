BRIEF-BioInvent And Transgene Presents Data About BT-001

March 3 (Reuters) - BioInvent International AB:

* BIOINVENT AND TRANSGENE PRESENTS DATA ABOUT BT-001

* BOTH ONCOLYTIC AND ANTI-CTLA4 THERAPEUTIC STRATEGIES THAT SUPPORT BT-001 HAVE SHOWN ACTIVITY IN HUMANS BASED ON THEIR ABILITY TO INDUCE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGE IN TUMOR MICROENVIRONMENT AND ANTITUMORAL ACTIVITY

* TRANSGENE AND BIOINVENT HAVE SUBMITTED FIRST APPLICATION FOR CLINICAL TRIAL OF BT-001, AND A FIRST-IN-HUMAN TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO START BEFORE END OF 2020 IN EUROPE AND THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)