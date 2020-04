April 14 (Reuters) - BioInvent International AB:

* BIOINVENT REPORTS PROMISING PROGRESS IN PHASE I/LLA TRIAL OF LEAD PROGRAM BI-1206 IN COMBINATION WITH RITUXIMAB

* EARLY RESULTS FROM PHASE I PART OF TRIAL ARE ON TRACK FOR H2 2020

* WE ARE CLOSELY MONITORING SPREAD OF COVID-19 AND FOR NOW, OUR ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS AND PLANNED INITIATIONS REMAIN ON TRACK

* WE ARE VERY PLEASED TO OBSERVE INITIAL SIGNS OF EFFICACY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)