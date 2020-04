April 28 (Reuters) - BioInvent International AB:

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 16.7 (17.4) MILLION

* Q1 LOSS AFTER TAX SEK -32.6 (-27.8) MILLION

* STILL EXPECT EARLY RESULTS FROM PHASE I OPEN LABEL STUDY WITH A COMBINATION OF BI-1206 AND RITUXIMAB FOR TREATMENT OF NHL IN H2 2020

* TIMELINES ARE STILL SUBJECT TO POTENTIAL CHANGES AND WE WILL PROVIDE UPDATES AS NECESSARY