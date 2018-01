Jan 30 (Reuters) - BioInvent:

* Q4 ‍NET SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 14 (31) MILLION​

* Q4 ‍EARNINGS AFTER TAX SEK -33 (-7.3) MILLION

* Q4 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES SEK -29 (-24) MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stockholm newsroom)