BRIEF-Bioinvent to launch SEK 139 mln repair rights issue

July 9 (Reuters) - BioInvent International AB:

* BIOINVENT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESOLVE ON A REPAIR RIGHTS ISSUE OF A MAXIMUM OF APPROX. SEK 139 MILLION, FOLLOWING THE SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE OF APPROX. SEK 487 MILLION

* BIOINVENT SAYS SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IN RIGHTS ISSUE WILL BE SEK 1.38 PER SHARE, WHICH IS SAME AS PRICE PER SHARE PAID IN DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE

* BIOINVENT SAYS PROVIDED THAT RIGHTS ISSUE IS FULLY SUBSCRIBED A MAXIMUM NUMBER OF 100,527,062 SHARES WILL BE ISSUED AND COMPANY WILL RECEIVE APPROXIMATELY SEK 139 MILLION BEFORE TRANSACTION COSTS.

* BIOINVENT SAYS NET PROCEEDS FROM RIGHTS ISSUE ARE MAINLY INTENDED FOR PROGRESSING AND EXPANDING CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF BI-1206,