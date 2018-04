BRIEF-Biolase Has Asked Jonathan Lord Chairman Of Board Of Biolase, To Lead Co's Exploration Of Strategic Alternatives

April 11 (Reuters) - BIOLASE Inc:

* HAS ASKED JONATHAN T. LORD CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF BIOLASE, TO LEAD CO’S EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* BOARD HAS ALSO APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN BEAVER AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* BEAVER REPLACES HAROLD FLYNN, JR., WHO HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITIONS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES MAY INCLUDE A MERGER OR OTHER BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH ANOTHER PARTY