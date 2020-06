BRIEF-BIOLASE Inc. Announces Pricing Of $6.9 Mln Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market

June 8 (Reuters) - BIOLASE Inc:

* BIOLASE, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $6.9 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING PRICED AT-THE-MARKET

* BIOLASE INC - COMBINED PURCHASE PRICE FOR ONE SHARE OF COMMON STOCK AND WARRANT TO PURCHASE ONE SHARE OF COMMON STOCK WILL BE $0.64

* BIOLASE INC - UNDER TERMS OF SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT, CO HAS AGREED TO SELL 10.8 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* BIOLASE INC - IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT, CO ALSO HAS AGREED TO ISSUE WARRANTS TO PURCHASE UP TO 10.8 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: