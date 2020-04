April 6 (Reuters) - BIOLASE Inc:

* BIOLASE INC - ON MARCH 31, CO RECEIVED A DEFICIENCY LETTER FROM LISTING QUALIFICATIONS DEPARTMENT OF NASDAQ STOCK MARKET

* BIOLASE INC - IS PRESENTLY EVALUATING VARIOUS COURSES OF ACTION TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE

* BIOLASE INC - INTENDS TO TIMELY SUBMIT A PLAN TO NASDAQ TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH NASDAQ LISTING RULES