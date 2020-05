May 7 (Reuters) - BIOLASE Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q1 REVENUE $4.7 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $5 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.14 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* DID NOT BELIEVE THAT IT COULD ACCESS PUBLIC EQUITY MARKETS TO RAISE CASH TO HELP MAKE UP FOR SIGNIFICANT LOST REVENUE IN Q1

* APPLIED FOR AND RECEIVED A $3.0 MILLION LOAN FROM THE PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM

* CEO & CFO TOOK TEMPORARY 40% SALARY CUTS