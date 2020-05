May 11 (Reuters) - Biolidics Ltd:

* BIOLIDICS-APPOINTMENT OF CLEARBRIDGE MEDICAL GROUP AS NON-EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR

* BIOLIDICS- AGREEMENT LIKELY TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO REVENUE OF CO FOR CURRENT FY ENDING 31 DEC 2020

* BIOLIDICS - APPOINTS CBMG NON-EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR OF TEST KITS FOR DETECTION OF CORONAVIRUS ANTIBODIES IN PHILIPPINES, INDONESIA, MYANMAR, VIETNAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: