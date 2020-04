April 23 (Reuters) - Biolidics Ltd:

* ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT TO APPOINT AYTU BIOSCIENCE AS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR FOR CO’S RAPID TEST KITS FOR NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* AGREEMENT IS LIKELY TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO REVENUE OF COMPANY FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020

* APPOINTS AYTU AS DISTRIBUTOR FOR TEST KITS IN U.S.