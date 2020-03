BRIEF-Biolidics Launches Rapid Test Kit For Novel Coronavirus 2019

March 30 (Reuters) - Biolidics Ltd:

* LAUNCHED RAPID TEST KIT FOR NOVEL CORONAVIRUS 2019

* ENTERS MANUFACTURER AGREEMENT WITH DIAGNOSTIC KIT MANUFACTURER TO CUSTOMISE AND MANUFACTURE RAPID TEST KITS

* OBTAINS APPROVAL FROM SINGAPORE’S HEALTH SCIENCES AUTHORITY FOR ITS RAPID TEST KIT TO BE USED IN SINGAPORE

* FIRST BATCH OF BIOLIDICS’ RAPID TEST KITS IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN APRIL 2020

* IN ADDITION, WORKING CLOSELY WITH CLEARBRIDGE HEALTH LIMITED TO OBTAIN RELEVANT APPROVAL AND/OR AUTHORISATION FOR USE OF RAPID TEST KIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: