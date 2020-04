April 15 (Reuters) - Biolidics Ltd:

* CK LIFE SCIENCES INTEREST’L APPOINTED AS A NON-EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR OF CO’S RAPID TEST KITS FOR NOVEL CORONAVIRUS 2019

* DISTRIBUTION DEAL FOR HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION FOR A DURATION OF 3 YEARS

* CK LIFE SCIENCES INTEREST'L APPOINTED AS A NON-EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR OF CO'S RAPID TEST KITS FOR NOVEL CORONAVIRUS 2019