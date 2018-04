April 2 (Reuters) - BioLife Solutions Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 61 PERCENT TO $3.8 MILLION

* FOR 2018 BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MILLION TO $15.5 MILLION

* SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE BETWEEN 62 PERCENT AND 64 PERCENT, UP FROM 61 PERCENT FOR 2017

* SEES FY GAAP OPERATING PROFIT WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS