BRIEF-BioLife Solutions posts Q3 loss per share $0.03

Nov 9 (Reuters) - BioLife Solutions Inc

* Biolife Solutions announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.03

* Biolife Solutions Inc - ‍gross margin for Q3 of 2017 was 63 pct compared with 57 pct in Q3 of 2016​

* Biolife Solutions Inc - ‍2017 revenue is expected to range between $10.8 million to $11 million​

* Biolife Solutions Inc - ‍2017 gross margin is expected to be between 60 pct and 62 pct​

* Biolife Solutions Inc - qtrly ‍revenue $2.96 million versus $2.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: