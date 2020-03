BRIEF-Biolife Solutions Posts Quarterly GAAP Earnings Per Share Of $0.02

March 11 (Reuters) - Biolife Solutions Inc:

* BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $48 MILLION TO $53 MILLION

* BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS - 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY ADDITIONAL M&A ACTIVITY, OR ANY POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19

* EXPECT TO EXIT 2020 WITH AN ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) MARGIN OF 20% TO 25%

* BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS - BELIEVE HAVE SUFFICIENT INVENTORY TO MEET PREVIOUSLY FORECASTED BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA DEMAND FOR NEXT SIX TO NINE MONTHS

* BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS - IMPLEMENTING VARIOUS BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLANS TO REDUCE POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19