May 14 (Reuters) - Biolife Solutions Inc:

* BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 111 PERCENT TO $12.2 MILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* WITHDREW ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* EXECUTED A SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EXISTING SHAREHOLDER CASDIN CAPITAL

* SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT SPECIFIES PURCHASE OF $20 MILLION OF CO’S SHARES AT $10.50/SHARE

* CASDIN ALSO INTENDS TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL $5 MILLION OF CO'S SHARES FROM A LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDER