BRIEF-Biolife Solutions Says Quarterly Revenue Rose 52%

March 11 (Reuters) - Biolife Solutions Inc:

* BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC - Q4 REVENUE OF $8.3 MILLION, UP 52% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR

* BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC - 2020 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $48 MILLION TO $53 MILLION

* BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC - EXPECT TO EXIT 2020 WITH AN ADJUSTED EBIDTA MARGIN OF 20% - 25%

* BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC - EXPECT POSITIVE 2020 OPERATING PROFIT, NET INCOME AND EBITDA, ON A GAAP AND NON-GAAP BASIS

* BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC - IMPLEMENTING VARIOUS BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLANS TO REDUCE THE POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19

* BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC - BELIEVE HAVE SUFFICIENT INVENTORY TO MEET PREVIOUSLY FORECASTED BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA DEMAND FOR NEXT 6 TO 9 MONTHS

* BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02 Source: (bit.ly/2Qau39g) Further company coverage: