BRIEF-Biolife Solutions Says Unable To File Annual Report In Timely Manner Because Seattle Area Is Currently At 1 Of Epicenters Of Coronavirus Outbreak In U.S.

March 16 (Reuters) - Biolife Solutions Inc:

* BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS - UNABLE TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT IN TIMELY MANNER BECAUSE SEATTLE AREA IS CURRENTLY AT 1 OF EPICENTERS OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN U.S.

* BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS - FINANCIAL CONDITION & RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR NEXT FISCAL YEAR 2020 MAY BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY RECENT COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS - SCALE & SCOPE OF PANDEMIC IS UNKNOWN, DURATION OF BUSINESS DISRUPTION, RELATED FINANCIAL IMPACT CAN'T BE ESTIMATED AT THIS TIME