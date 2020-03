March 12 (Reuters) - BioLine RX Ltd:

* BIOLINERX REPORTS YEAR-END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* BIOLINE RX - ON TRACK TO REPORT PROGRESSION FREE SURVIVAL, OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FROM TRIPLE COMBINATION ARM OF ONGOING COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 PHASE 2A TRIAL IN MID-2020