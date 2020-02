Feb 27 (Reuters) - BioLine RX Ltd:

* BIOLINERX ANNOUNCES NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FROM USPTO FOR PATENT COVERING MOTIXAFORTIDE (BL-8040) IN COMBINATION WITH ANTI-PD-1 FOR THE TREATMENT OF ANY TYPE OF CANCER

* BIOLINE RX LTD - PROGRESSION-FREE AND OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FROM TRIPLE COMBINATION ARM EXPECTED IN MID-2020