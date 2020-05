BRIEF-Bioline Rx Ltd Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.04

May 20 (Reuters) - BioLine RX Ltd:

* BIOLINERX REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* BIOLINE RX - ON TRACK TO REPORT PROGRESSION OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FROM TRIPLE COMBINATION ARM OF ONGOING COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 PHASE 2A TRIAL IN MID-2020

* BIOLINE RX - INITIAL RESULTS FROM PART 2 OF PHASE 1/2A TRIAL OF AGI-134 ARE NOW ANTICIPATED IN SECOND HALF OF 2021

* BIOLINE RX LTD - HELD $21.2 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM BANK DEPOSITS AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* BIOLINE RX LTD - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.04