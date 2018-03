March 26 (Reuters) - Bioline Rx Ltd:

* BIOLINERX ANNOUNCES NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FROM USPTO FOR PATENT COVERING AGI-134 - A NOVEL IMMUNOTHERAPY FOR TREATING SOLID TUMORS

* BIOLINE RX LTD - ‍THIS PATENT, WHEN ISSUED, WILL BE VALID UNTIL MAY 2035 WITH A POSSIBILITY OF UP TO FIVE YEARS PATENT TERM EXTENSION​

* BIOLINE RX LTD - ‍ADDITIONAL CORRESPONDING PATENT APPLICATIONS FOR AGI-134 ARE PENDING IN EUROPE, JAPAN, CHINA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA AND ISRAEL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: