Oct 18 (Reuters) - Bioline Rx Ltd

* BioLineRX announces initiation of phase 1b/2 trial for BL-8040 in gastric cancer under immunotherapy collaboration

* Bioline RX Ltd - ‍Genentech commenced a phase 1b/2 study for treatment of gastric cancer with BL-8040 in combination with atezolizumab​