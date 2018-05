May 17 (Reuters) - BioLine RX Ltd:

* BIOLINERX TO PRESENT OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA AT EHA FROM PHASE 2A STUDY OF BL-8040 IN R/R AML PATIENTS

* BIOLINE RX LTD - BL-8040 IN COMBINATION WITH CYTARABINE SHOWED SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO HISTORICAL DATA IN TRIAL